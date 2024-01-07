World News | Ajman Chamber Received 84 Commercial Mediation Cases in 2023

Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI/WAM): Aisha Al Nuaimi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), revealed that the total number of commercial mediation cases in the Ajman Chamber during 2023 reached 84 mediation cases.

93 per cent of the cases were completed, with the continuation of the trial in 6 cases of the total number of cases, explaining that the mediation Commercial service is one of the main legal services that the Ajman Chamber provides to business owners in general, with the aim of providing a sustainable legal service to resolve commercial disputes in an amicable manner with the assistance of an elite group of experts and legal advisors.

Al Nuaimi stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to implement an annual plan to spread legal awareness among business owners and members of society in general, so that during 2023, the Ajman Chamber organised more than 8 specialised legal seminars within the series of legal seminars, and the legal seminars focused on awareness of corporate tax and introducing the laws regulating labor relations and trademarks, and the frameworks regulating the uses of AI, in cooperation with the Ajman Chamber's partners from government and private agencies.

Al Nuaimi indicated that the Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Center Committee of ACCI, includes more than 20 experts and arbitrators, and it provides a group of main services, including "request an arbitration service, request a conciliation service, request an expert registration, and request an arbitrator registration."

The Centre seeks to provide Flexible and neutral mechanisms for resolving and settling disputes easily and at the lowest costs, in addition to expanding the circle of its partnerships with local and international bodies and institutions to prepare an elite group of arbitrators in the field of international arbitration and spreading the culture of arbitration among jurists and businessmen through seminars, courses and specialised training programs

She affirmed that the Ajman Chamber is constantly seeking to develop its legal services, provide a work environment that encourages business growth and sustainability, provide innovative proactive services that support the protection of commercial and industrial interests, and enable various sectors to keep pace with legal frameworks and follow the rapid changes in the business environment (ANI/WAM)

