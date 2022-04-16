Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): After clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on early Friday morning, the US called on all sides to exercise restraint and urged both sides to cooperate to lower tensions.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the violence in Jerusalem today on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We urge Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of everyone," the US State Department said in its statement.

The State Department said that the US is closely following developments and will continue to be in close contact with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials to seek to deescalate tensions.

Notably, Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount early Friday morning, as spiking tensions, threats of terror and the observance of major holidays all converge around the flashpoint holy site.

Over 150 were injured in the clashes and the director of the mosque said some 400 Palestinians were detained. This Friday is the second during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the first night of Judaism's week-long Passover holiday, and Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

At the same time, a series of deadly terror attacks in Israel in recent weeks has killed 14 and left Israel reeling. The attacks have prompted countermeasures from Israeli security forces across the West Bank, including arrests that have spilled into violence. (ANI)

