Jerusalem, May 11 (AP) The Palestinian Health Ministry said a journalist for Al Jazeera network was killed by gunfire early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the face and died soon afterward, the ministry added. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was also wounded but he was in stable condition.

Also Read | Elon Musk Calls Donald Trump`s Twitter Ban 'Morally Wrong', Says He Would Lift It.

The shooting happened during an Israeli army raid in Jenin town in northern West Bank. (AP)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Military Given Shooting Orders to Quell Spread of Violence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)