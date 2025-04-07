Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/ TPS): President Isaac Herzog, on Sunday, awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor to the visiting Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, in recognition of his "steadfast support for Israel following the October 7 massacre, his courageous stance against antisemitism, and his enduring friendship with the Jewish people."

Prime Minister Rama, accompanied by his wife Linda Rama, was welcomed at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. The leaders held a diplomatic meeting focused on regional developments and the urgent need to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza.

During the ceremony, President Herzog praised Prime Minister Rama's moral clarity and leadership saying, "I am proud to present you with the Presidential Medal of Honor - the highest civilian decoration in Israel. This medal is awarded to individuals who illuminate the world with exceptional leadership, moral clarity, democratic values, and an unbreakable friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel." (ANI/ TPS)

