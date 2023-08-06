Algiers [Algeria], August 6 (ANI): To assure the restoration of the "constitutional order" in Niger, Algeria and the European Union (EU) have called for coordinating political and diplomatic pressures.

According to a statement released by the Algerian Foreign Ministry, the restoration of the "constitutional order" was discussed over the phone with the EU's top foreign policy official, Turkish News Agency Anadolu Ajansi (AA) said.

The duo discussed developments in Niger and exchanged views on the threats they pose to both Niger and the entire region.

"Minister received @AhmedAttaf_Dz today, a phone call from the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. The call centred on the disturbing developments in Niger, where the two sides exchanged views and analyses regarding developments in the situation in Niger and the dangers they pose to him and to the Saharan coastal region," the Algerian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasised the need for a diplomatic solution in Niger, saying, “We call for the restoration of constitutional legitimacy, and if they seek assistance from Algeria in this matter, we would gladly welcome it.”

On July 26, a group of soldiers calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country delivered a statement on Nigerien state television shortly after detaining President Mohamed Bazoum, saying they took the step due to the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance."

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

On Saturday, the US government said it was pausing certain foreign assistance programmes benefiting the government of Niger. However, this interim measure does not impact all US foreign assistance programs in Niger, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a press statement.

A slew of punitive measures, including the closure of the land and air borders with Niger, were also announced by ECOWAS.

The group declared that it will reject any sort of supposed resignation from Bazoum, whom they view as a hostage.

Earlier, it was stated that France and the European Union will support ECOWAS organisations in their decision to impose sanctions on the junta. The two had previously stopped providing money to Niger.

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, military coups have occurred frequently in Niger. However, political instability has declined recently. In 2021, Bazoum was elected president in the nation's first democratic transfer of power.

Before gaining its independence in 1960, Niger spent more than 50 years as a French colony. Strong diplomatic relations existed between the two nations prior to Thursday's coup, but many Nigeriens believe France has continued to treat Niger like an imperial state, depriving it of its natural riches and imposing its leaders' economic policies. One of the poorest nations in the world, Niger receives aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually. (ANI)

