New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Kakavani aka Ali Sohrab specialises in making social media comments against secular Muslims and Hindus, adding fuel to the communal fires.

Twitter has already suspended Ali Sohrab's nine accounts but he continues to spread hate from his new Twitter handle. Apart from Twitter, he posts hateful content on his Facebook account as well Instagram account on a large scale. There are many posts criticizing the Constitution of India and the concept of secularism, reported Digital Forensics Research and Analysis Center (DFRAC).

Currently, he is operating through his 10th account, Ali Sohrab (10.0) on Twitter. Most of his posts are communal in nature and have the potential to misguide common masses and incite communal hatred.

He garbles with the truth to create a feeling of relative deprivation among Muslims. His account works on the agenda of communal disharmony and misguiding people in the name of religion. People like him are a grave threat to the fundamental concept of "Unity in Diversity" in Indian society.

He describes himself as a scared journalist in his Twitter bio. Significantly, Twitter has already suspended his accounts one by one for the objectionable post. But, like a phoenix, he resurfaces by creating new accounts filled with even more wicked narratives.

At present, Ali Sohrab has 18.8K Followers on Twitter. He described himself as a Social media influencer but his handle is filled with posts that provoke communal distress, reported DFRAC.

Ali Sohrab has 274K followers on Facebook whom he generally feeds with provocative and misguided content. His page was created on October 9th, 2018 and is managed by two locations, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Although his Twitter account has been suspended nine times, his Facebook account has not been suspended yet. After creating a new account on Twitter, he posts about it on his Facebook page. This way he gains ample followers on his new Twitter account in a short span of time.

Currently, Ali Sohrab has 78.3K followers on Instagram. Like his Twitter and Facebook handle, his Instagram handle is also filled with hateful and provocative content which includes hateful videos to provoke Muslims, reported DFRAC.

He posted a video of a man saying that "it is the weakness of Muslim community that they permission of excavation if you remove a brick of our gurudwara, we will shake the bricks of your parliament."

He posted a video of hate speech with the caption, "We reject Nizam-e-Mustafa again and yes, we will tolerate as much oppression as we have to bear but we will not let any "fight" on Nizam-E-Kufr: Mahmood Tandvi."

In one such post, he posted a video in which a man was asking a religious teacher about eating non-veg. He captioned the video, "It is a sin for Hindus to eat meat, fish, but from Shudra to Brahmins of Bihar eat meat only so that Muslims do not get cheap meat and fish!" (ANI)

