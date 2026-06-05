World News | Alleged Enforced Disappearances Continue as Pakistani Forces Face Scrutiny

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 5 (ANI): Concerns over enforced disappearances in Pakistan have intensified following reports of two new alleged abductions in Karachi and Hub Chowki, while two individuals who had previously gone missing have reportedly returned to their families, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the latest case involves 37-year-old Mohammad Hanif, a resident of Kech district who was running a business at Daru Hotel in Hub Chowki. His family stated that Hanif was allegedly taken away during a late-night operation on February 12, 2026. Witnesses claimed that personnel linked to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrived at around 2 a.m. and detained him.

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Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, with authorities providing no official explanation or information regarding his status. In another reported incident, 45-year-old Ghulam Qadir, son of Abdul Karim, was allegedly seized from his residence in Karachi's Malir area during the early hours of May 31. Relatives accused Pakistani intelligence agencies and Rangers personnel of involvement in the operation. No details have been released regarding his location or the reasons behind his detention.

Amid the fresh reports, two previously missing individuals have returned home. Shoaib Bangulzai, the former chairman of the Baloch Students Council Multan, reunited with his family after spending 385 days in disappearance. He had reportedly gone missing from Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area last year under circumstances that remain unclear, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Similarly, Umair Ahmed Sumalani, a resident of Killi Jamaldini in Noshki district, returned safely after approximately four months. Family members confirmed his return but did not disclose further details about his absence. Pakistani authorities have yet to issue statements regarding the alleged disappearances of Hanif and Qadir or clarify the circumstances surrounding the return of the two recovered individuals, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)