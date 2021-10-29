Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei] October 29 (ANI): Alok Amitabh Dimri has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Brunei.

Amitabh Dimri has been serving as the Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs informed. (ANI)

