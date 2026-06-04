World News | Ambassador Tripathi Meets Indians Injured in Kuwait Airport Attack; Assures Assistance

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 4 (ANI): Ambassador Paramita Tripathi on Wednesday met the Indians who were injured in the attack on the Kuwait International Airport and assured of all assistance to them by the Embassy. She also visited the Central Mortuary of Kuwait where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life in the attack were brought.

Providing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, "Ambassador @ParamitaTrpathi visited the Central Mortuary of Kuwait today where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life this morning during the attack on the Kuwait International Airport, were brought. Ambassador met Brig. Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, to convey appreciation for prompt and sensitive support on the matter".

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The Embassy said that it is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of the mortal remains.

"Ambassador also visited the Indian nationals who were injured in the attack on the Airport today and are being treated at various hospitals in Kuwait. She interacted with those injured and assured them of all possible assistance and close monitoring and follow-up by the Embassy with the hospitals and their families", the post further added.

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https://x.com/indembkwt/status/2062247516838797478?s=20

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the drone attack on Kuwait International Airport that claimed the life of an Indian national and left several other Indians injured, reiterating its call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said Indian authorities were extending assistance to those affected by the incident.

"We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks," the MEA statement read.

According to Kuwait's Ministry of Defence, several hostile drones targeted Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, causing extensive damage to the passenger building and injuring a number of people.

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait Ministry of Defence spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that several hostile drones struck Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday as part of what he described as "criminal Iranian aggression".

Al-Otaibi said the Kuwaiti armed forces are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and remain on full alert to respond to any developments, and added that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the country's security and stability. (ANI)

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