Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Reacting to the ousting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the post of Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion, American Author Sadanand Dhume said that Pakistan's democracy survived a great ordeal, Geo TV reported.

While congratulating people for the success of the democratic process, Dhume said, "Pakistani democracy came out of the ordeal and survived."

In the history of Pakistan, this is for the first time that any Prime Minister was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

The voting on the no-confidence motion finally took place after midnight (April 10) in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling PTI were absent.

The voting took place after a high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.

Imran Khan sought to link the Opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches. However, the United States rejected his allegations. Imran Khan also gave calls for people to take to the streets while the joint Opposition remained steadfast in its objective of ousting him from power.

Once the voting was concluded and the result was announced, Opposition leaders delivered their victory speeches.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said the country was witnessing a new day and thanked all the joint Opposition leaders for their efforts in uniting the parties against the government.

"We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day," said Shahbaz. "We thank everyone for their sacrifices, and now, once again, a Pakistan based on Constitution and law is about to come into existence," the PML-N president said, hoping that the alliance would move the country towards progress, reported Geo News.

Shehbaz Sharif said this might be the first time in Pakistan that the country's daughters and sisters were sent to prison, but maintained that he wanted to forget the past and move forward.

"When the time comes, we will speak in detail, but we want to heal the wounds of the nation; we will not send innocent people to jails, and we will not take revenge," Shabaz Sharif said, noting that the law will take its course without interference.

"Neither I, nor Bilawal, nor will Maulana Fazlur Rehman interfere. Law will be upheld and we will respect the judiciary," Shahbaz said, thanking Sadiq for chairing the historic session, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday shifted the schedule from 11 am to 2 pm on April 11, to elect the new Prime Minister after the ouster of former PM Imran Khan on Saturday midnight, reported Geo News.

Earlier, the session had been adjourned till 11 am on Monday, April 11. (ANI)

