World News | American Soldiers Not Responsible for Rebuilding Foreign Nations: Trump

Washington, Jun 13 (PTI) American soldiers are not responsible for rebuilding foreign nations, but their job is to defend the country from foreign enemies, President Donald Trump said on Saturday as he prepares to wind down troops from war-ravaged Afghanistan and reduce the number of troops from countries like Germany.

Trump's speech before the graduating class at the US Military Academy comes amidst escalating tension between the White House and the military since nationwide protests began over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was pinned by the neck by a white police officer for several minutes despite saying he couldn't breathe.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

A number of officials, including Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, have distanced themselves from actions Trump has taken in response to protests in the wake of Floyd's death in police custody, including deploying National Guard troops and discussing the activation of troops to quell demonstrations.

Also Read | North Korea to Take 'Military Action' Against South, Says Kim Jong Un's Sister Kim Yo Jong as Row Escalates Over Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets.

“We are restoring the fundamental principles that the job of the American soldier is not to rebuild foreign nations, but defend -- and defend strongly -- our nation from foreign enemies,” Trump said at West Point Graduation Ceremony.

“We are ending the era of endless wars. In its place is a renewed, clear-eyed focus on defending America's vital interests,” said the president, addressing the future leaders of the US military. “It is not the duty of US troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that many people have never even heard of. We are not the policemen of the world,” he said. “But let our enemies be on notice: If our people are threatened, we will never, ever hesitate to act. When we fight, from now on, we will fight only to win. As MacArthur said: “In war, there is no substitute for victory,” he said. To ensure the US soldiers have the very best equipment and technology available, Trump said his administration has embarked on a colossal rebuilding of the American Armed Forces, a record like no other.

“After years of devastating budget cuts and a military that

was totally depleted from these endless wars, we have invested over USD2 trillion dollars in the most powerful fighting force, by far, on the planet Earth,” he said.

The US is building new ships, bombers, jet fighters, and helicopters by the hundreds; new tanks, military satellites, rockets, and missiles; even a hypersonic missile that goes 17 times faster than the fastest missile currently available in the world and can hit a target 1,000 miles away within 14 inches from centre point, he asserted.

“For the first time in 70 years, we established a new branch of the United States military: the Space Force. It's a big deal. In recent years, America's warriors have made clear to all the high cost of threatening the American people,” he said.

In front of more than 1,000 socially distanced cadets donning white face masks, the president highlighted the diversity of West Point's graduating class and appealed for America's newest officers to uphold the country's core values.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)