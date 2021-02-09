New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): India and China on Tuesday held bilateral consultations on issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council amid the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Chinese delegation was led by Yang Tao, Director General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

"Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from East Asia (EA) and UN Economic and Social (UNES) Divisions of MEA and from the Permanent Mission of India New York and Embassy of India in Beijing," the Ministry said.

During the video conferencing with the Chinese officials, the Indian delegation briefed the Chinese side "on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure."

"Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda. The Indian delegation briefed the Chinese side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure. Both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UNSC agenda," it stated further.

India began a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council earlier this month.

India and China agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24.

The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)