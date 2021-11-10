Kabul [Afghanistan], November 10 (ANI): Amid collapsing administrative system in Afghanistan after the Taliban taking control of the war-torn nation, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Global Fund have said that they have paid USD 8 million for 23,500 health workers in 31 provinces in the country over the past month.

The payment comes as the UN has been struggling to provide the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian aid who are on the brink of famine so that they prevent the collapse of the economy, health, education services, reported Khaama Press.

UNDP's Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja has said that someone had to step in and added that they were confronted just with a health system collapsing, but also a financial system that was collapsing.

"Global Fund took the financial risk; we took the implementation risk to make these payments happen. We have shown it's possible, it can work, it goes a huge long way to save at least the people's economy in the country," said Wignaraja.

In the meantime, UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced to be directly funding Afghan teachers across the country.

The total amount of money provided by the Global Fund amounts to USD 15 million, from the money USD 8 million were paid for the health workers and the remaining money was allocated for supplying medical equipment and essential drugs, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

