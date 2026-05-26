World News | Amidst Strait of Hormuz Crisis, Quad Ministers Launch Indo-Pacific Surveillance Plan, Fiji Port Deal

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Amidst US-Iran conflict and ongoing deliberations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Quad Foreign Ministers who met in New Delhi on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the Iranian closure of the crticial strategic waterway.

Further the Quad ministers also announced a landmark joint port project in Fiji to counter "deteriorating" strategic circumstances in the Indo-Pacific. The grouping also launched a maritime surveillance initiative for the Indo-Pacific region. The plan integrates the surveillance capabilities of the US, Japan, India, and Australia to establish a Common Operating Picture and share near real-time data across strategic shipping lanes.

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At the first Quad meeting of 2026, hosted by India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi addressed a world grappling with "acute economic stress" and maritime blockades.

Jaishankar noted that the deliberations between the Quad foreign ministers were "substantive and productive," and were focused on "safe and unimpeded maritime commerce," while calling for the "scrupulous observing of international law."

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"We spent some time on the question of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and reaffirmed the significance of scrupulously observing international law," Jaishankaar said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong raised alarms over increasing global volatility, and specifically cited the impact of Iran's closure the Strait of Hormuz as a primary driver of global instability. "We know the consequences for our region of the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and what that means for our energy security, for our economies, and for our people," Wong said addressing the press following the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting.

She also commended Secretary Rubio's diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of navigation is restored to ensure energy supplies flow again and expressed firm opposition to any "tolling propositions" on international shipping routes.

Iran has exerted control over Strait of Hormuz in response to a US-Israeli war launched on February 28, which has disrupted energy markets and the global economy. Currently Tehran is discussing the establishment of a permanent tolling system that would formalize its control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his flight to New Delhi ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, had said that the Strait of Hormuz should be "open without tolls" and "no country in the world is accepting of a tolling system except Iran." He said, "The strait needs to be open without tolls. What is happening there is unlawful, illegal, unsustainable and unacceptable. No country in the world is accepting of a tolling system except Iran."

Meanwhile, the Quad foreign ministers today also launched an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative aimed at strengthening regional fuel and energy supply chains, with the US set to host a Quad Fuel Security Forum later this year.

"The Department of Energy from the United States will be hosting a Quad Partners later this year for a Fuel Security Forum to further expand on this, Rubio said adding that the US will be releasing a standalone statement on this initiative

"We are beginning to show real achievements and real accomplishments. We are deeply committed to this partnership.It is a lynchpin and a cornerstone of our Global strategy as a nation in the United States," Rubio said addressing the press with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

Rubio highlighted the Quad's transition from a "talk shop" to a "partnership of action," noting that the group represents one-third of the world's GDP and two billion people.

He announced three major initiatives-the Fiji Port Infrastructure a joint port infrastructure project under the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership, the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC), designed to leverage each member country's surveillance capabilities to enhance information sharing, and the Quad at Sea.

For the first time, the Quad will jointly fund and develop port infrastructure in Fiji. "It will serve as a model for other projects in the future," Rubio said.

The US Secretary of State thanked India for committing to host the next "Quad at Sea" mission, bringing the four Coast Guards together on a single vessel.

Rubio underscored the stakes, noting that "Sixty per cent of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific."

US Secretary of State also announced an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative aimed at strengthening regional fuel supply chains and a Critical Mineral Framework.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that the Quad grouping also strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.,

"Also, today through frank exchange of views, we were able to align our strategic perceptions on our regional developments and agreed to strongly oppose attempts, to unilaterally, change the status quo by cooercion," the Japanese minister said.

"Moreover, as the Iranian situation imposes an enormous impact on and theIndo-Pacific region, energy supply viewpoint included, we confirmed the importance of diplomatic efforts in ensuring a free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as stability to be brought to the Middle East, in the Pacific region. The Energy Security initiative to secure a stable supply of energy in the Indo-Pacific is a timely initiative. We would like to partner with Power Asia, a cooperation framwework for the procurement of crude oil and petroleum products that Japan is promoting, " Motegi said. (ANI)

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