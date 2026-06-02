World News | Amjad Ayub Mirza Appeals to PM Modi to Intervene in PoJK

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): PoJK human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene on behalf of residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging widespread rights violations and increasing pressure on political activists in the region.

According to Mirza, political and civil rights campaigners in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are facing arrests, detentions, and other forms of repression. He claimed that numerous members and leaders of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee have been jailed in what he described as an effort to curb demands for political representation and economic rights.

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Mirza further alleged that Pakistani security agencies, in coordination with local authorities, are preparing a major crackdown on the Joint Awami Action Committee ahead of a general strike scheduled for June 9. He expressed concern that such measures could further restrict democratic activism in the region.

Drawing attention to the economic and humanitarian challenges facing residents, Mirza cited Eid-day demonstrations by hundreds of health workers in PoJK as an indication of growing public frustration. He argued that unemployment, economic difficulties, and political grievances have contributed to worsening living conditions for many people.

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Calling on Prime Minister Modi to take notice of the situation, Mirza said India's leadership could play a significant role in highlighting the concerns of people in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. He praised Modi's emphasis on development, accountability, and economic growth, saying these principles offer hope to those seeking better governance and opportunities.

"Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can guarantee a better life for those crying for justice and dignity," Mirza said, while urging the international community not to ignore the situation.

He also called on India to raise the issue of alleged human rights abuses in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan at international platforms and support efforts aimed at securing civil liberties, democratic rights, and economic justice for residents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)