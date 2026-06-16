World News | Amjad Ayub Mirza Urges India to Act Amid Escalating Crisis in PoJK

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): Human rights activist Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza has made an urgent appeal to the Indian government, alleging a worsening situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and calling for immediate action to protect civilians. In a video message, Mirza claimed that residents of PoJK were facing severe repression and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter at the highest level. He called for an emergency meeting involving the Cabinet, political parties, opposition leaders, and relevant ministries to discuss the situation and prevent further violence.

He warned of what he described as an impending crackdown on protest leaders and civilians, alleging that women participating in demonstrations were also being targeted and arrested. "Thousands and thousands of women in all major cities have come out and joined the sit-ins. They have joined the protest march, and there is news that reports are coming in that the women are now also being targeted, and the women are now being arrested as well," he said.

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Mirza further appealed to the Indian government to use all available avenues to address the situation and safeguard civilian lives, while calling on the people of PoJK to support his demand for intervention. Concluding his message, Mirza described the situation as critical and urged immediate action to prevent further bloodshed in the region.

The appeal comes amid unrest across several parts of PoJK, including Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and other towns, where protests have been organised against government policies, rising economic hardships and administrative measures. Demonstrators have accused authorities of using force to disperse protesters and suppress dissent. Reports from recent protests in Rawalakot indicated clashes between security personnel and demonstrators, leading to deaths, injuries and heightened tensions in the region. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)