World News | Amnesty International Accuses Pakistan of Systematic Persecution of Ahmadis

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): Amnesty International has issued a strongly worded open letter to Pakistan's Punjab provincial government, accusing Pakistani authorities of enabling "structural and persistent discrimination" against the Ahmadiyya community and warning of escalating repression.

The organisation said Ahmadis in Pakistan continue to face harassment, unlawful restrictions on worship, arbitrary arrests, violence, and administrative discrimination, particularly during major Islamic festivals. Amnesty urged the provincial government to take "immediate and preventive measures" to protect the community's fundamental rights, including freedom of religion, peaceful assembly, and equality before the law.

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According to the letter, authorities across Punjab allegedly disrupted Ahmadi religious activities during Eid al-Fitr earlier this year. Amnesty reported that Ahmadi congregations were banned in Gujranwala, police stopped worship activities at six locations in Sialkot, worshippers were removed from a prayer site in Faisalabad, and several Ahmadi places of worship were sealed in Sargodha on March 21, 2026.

The rights body said these incidents reflect a broader pattern of state-backed intimidation. It cited findings from the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and noted that dozens of Ahmadis faced arrests, detentions, and police harassment during Eid celebrations in recent years. In 2025, Amnesty claimed some Ahmadis were even forced to sign affidavits pledging not to perform Eid rituals.

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The organisation also highlighted increasing attacks on Ahmadi graveyards, targeted killings, blasphemy accusations, and hate campaigns against Ahmadi professionals, including doctors, teachers, and lawyers. It warned that such actions have created a climate of fear that effectively excludes the community from public life.

Amnesty further criticised authorities for creating obstacles in Ahmadi marriage registrations since 2024, alleging local administrations have refused to recognise community-issued marriage and divorce certificates.

Calling the situation a violation of both Pakistan's Constitution and international human rights obligations, Amnesty urged the repeal or amendment of discriminatory laws, particularly Sections 295 and 298 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which it says are frequently used to target Ahmadis. (ANI)

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