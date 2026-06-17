World News | Amnesty International Condemns Prolonged Internet Blackout, Restrictions in PoJK

Rawalakot [PoJK], June 17 (ANI): Amnesty International has strongly criticised the continued internet shutdown and movement restrictions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), calling for the immediate restoration of communication services and the removal of barriers restricting access to the region.

According to Amnesty International, June 17 marked the twelfth consecutive day of internet disruption in the region. Mobile network services have also reportedly faced intermittent outages since June 5, when authorities imposed restrictions following a protest call issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

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In a post shared on X, Amnesty said the prolonged shutdown has created an "information blackout," preventing residents from accessing information, communicating freely, and availing essential services. The organisation stated that the restrictions have also hindered efforts to document alleged human rights violations and monitor developments on the ground.

"Blanket or total internet cuts are inherently disproportionate under international human rights law and must never be imposed," Amnesty stated, urging Pakistani authorities to restore unrestricted internet and mobile services without delay.

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The rights group also expressed concern over reports of a physical blockade at key entry points into the region. According to Amnesty, these restrictions have disrupted the supply of essential goods, including food items and medicines, raising concerns about the welfare of residents.

The organisation argued that such measures disproportionately affect fundamental rights, including the rights to life, healthcare, freedom of movement, and access to information. It called on authorities to immediately lift restrictions that are preventing the free movement of people and goods.

The communication blackout and transport restrictions have come amid growing tensions linked to the protest movement in the region. Local activists and civil society groups have previously voiced concerns that prolonged restrictions could deepen economic hardships and further isolate communities already facing significant challenges. Amnesty urged Pakistan to restore unhindered access to the region and guarantee the protection of fundamental rights for all residents. (ANI)

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