New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Andorra Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Ubach has arrived in Delhi today on a three-day visit to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.

This is the first time a minister is visiting from Andorra to India to add momentum to the bilateral ties.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "Warm and cordial welcome to FM @mubachfont of the Principality of Andorra on her arrival in New Delhi."

On Monday, the Foreign Minister is slated to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar in Delhi and it is the first such visit from Andorra to India.

Notably, Andorra is the world's 16th-smallest country by land and 11th-smallest by population.

India and Andorra established ties in 1994, a year after Andorra proclaimed its constitution. In 2018, the first-ever visit of an Indian minister, the then MoS steel Vishnu Deo visited the country.

The then MoS Steel handed over an invitation by the then EAM Sushma Swaraj for FM Font to visit India.

As per the media reports, the trade between the 2 countries stands strong at 4.31 million. (ANI).

