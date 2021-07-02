Kathmandu [Nepal], July 2 (ANI): The student union affiliated to the opposition alliance in Nepal has continued to stage demonstrations to protest against the dissolution of Parliament.

On Friday, the protestors burnt an effigy of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli near the Parliament.

The student union has been on road since May, after the dissolution of Parliament for the second time in less than a year.

They have been engaging in scuffles with Police as they stage demonstrations.

On Friday afternoon, the student union burnt an effigy of KP Sharma Oli near the Parliament while chanting anti-government slogans.

" KP Sharma Oli, who has a mindset of the autocratic ruler, has been ruling nation by issuing ordinances, dissolve parliament where people's representation use to be and working on the basis of whims and own wills," a protest leader said.

The opposition student alliance also has vowed to continue their protest in the coming days.

They have called on for a torch march for Saturday throughout the nation against the incumbent protest.

During the protest, protestors chanted slogans against Oli as well as sitting President Bidhya Devi Bhandari demanding to scrap the unconstitutional move.

In less than three months of its reinstatement, the House of Representatives of Nepal was again dissolved in May after a high running political drama over the nomination of a new Prime Minister.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of the cabinet on May 21 dissolved the House of Representatives calling for fresh elections in November.

Office of President at that time had issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for a second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the cabinet.

The next election will be on November 12 and 19 as per the recommendation of the Cabinet.

Article 76 (7) of the Constitution states "If the Prime Minister appointed according to clause (5) fails to get the vote of confidence or if any member fails to be appointed as Prime Minister, the President shall, on the recommendation of Prime Minister, dissolve the House of Representatives and fix a date to conduct another election within six months." (ANI)

