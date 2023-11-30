Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI): The excitement is palpable among the 3.3 million strong Indian diaspora in the UAE as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dubai.

PM Modi on Thursday evening emplaned for Dubai to take part in the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.

Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the upcoming visit. A member of an Indian diaspora said, "The 3.3 million strong diaspora in the UAE is excited to welcome, meet, and greet our PM Narendra Modi. Since his last visit in July, the overwhelming positivity and respect for the Indian diaspora have been truly remarkable. We are grateful to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi."

Rishi Chawla, a resident of Delhi who has been in Dubai for the past 18 years, shared his excitement, mentioning his recent visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "There is tremendous anticipation ahead of powerhouse PM Modi's visit. We are really looking forward to seeing him," he said.

Students also expressed their excitement for the opportunity to meet PM Modi. Siddhartha, a student, said, "We are extremely grateful to be here. It is motivational for us to meet PM Modi and to represent the future of the diaspora. His visit brings us all together."

Sanjay Gagrani, a native of Madhya Pradesh, shared his joy, saying, "It's a moment of happiness that PM Modi will land today in Dubai. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is achieving new heights of success. Moreover, bilateral ties between India and the UAE are reaching unprecedented levels."

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the atmosphere is filled with patriotic fervour. Visuals showed a group of women singing, "Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Humara". The surroundings echoed with slogans of "Vande Mataram," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and resounding chants of "Modi-Modi".

Ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always walked the talk when it comes to climate action and added that even during the G20 Presidency, climate was a high priority.

In the UAE, PM Modi will also attend an event related to the Green Credits Initiative and the high-level event co-hosted by India and Sweden.

In his departure statement ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, PM Modi also noted that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also included concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development.

The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am travelling to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, 2023. I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, which has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 to December 12 this year.

Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit, including world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Dubai later today. (ANI)

