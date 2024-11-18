Washington, Nov 17 (AP) President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision is a major U.S. policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office and President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to limit American support for Ukraine and end the war as soon as possible.

Also Read | Bangladesh Will Seek Extradition of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India, Says Muhammad Yunus While Addressing to Nation on His First 100 Days in Office.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea's decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people.

The people were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Pregnant Woman Killed by Her Mother-in-Law, Chopped Into Dozens of Pieces in Punjab Province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)