World News | 'Apart from Israel, Whole World Welcomed Iran Peace Deal': Palestinian Envoy

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh has said that the peace deal between the United States and Iran has been welcomed by all nations except Israel.

Shawesh said that Israel keeps pushing for war.

Also Read | England: Couple Caught Having S*x on Ferris Wheel at Download Festival, Probe Launched.

"It is good news that we heard that the United States of America and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding for the upcoming 60 days, both of the war - not ending of the war, unfortunately - and to start discussing a final agreement to end the war" the Palestinian envoy stated.

"When it came to this news, it's very important news, and then the G7 meeting that happened two days ago in France, everyone was - all the leaders worldwide welcome this agreement except one leader or except one country, which is - the one leader is the fugitive from justice, the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israeli Government itself that did not welcome, whether they are the government or the opposition, did not welcome this agreement or did not welcome the signing of this memorandum of understanding. Unfortunately, they are pushing for the war," he said.

Also Read | 'Stock Markets Hit Record High, Oil Prices Tumbling Down': Donald Trump Post US-Iran Peace Deal.

"They are still pushing for continuing of the war. Israel is the only country worldwide and in the Middle East that is not seeking the peace, and this is not our position. This is declared position from their side," Abu Shawesh said.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed a 14-point memorandum aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a comprehensive final agreement.

Shawesh said that Palestinians have historically made the most significant sacrifice for peace.

"When it came to the Palestinians, we, the Palestinian, long time ago and by - at the early 1993, we signed the Oslo Accord. In the Oslo Accord, we accepted to build our state in only 22 per cent of our historical land. This is the most significant compromise for the peace so that if there is someone seeking a peace worldwide, we - it's we, the Palestinian and the Palestinian leader," he said.

"The current president, the current chairperson of the Palestinian President Abbas is the one - is the signatory one of the Oslo Accord, where again in Oslo Accord, we accept to build our state in only 22 per cent of the historical land of Palestine. So that I can assure you that not only the Palestinian, any rational one, India, the prime minister of India, and any rational one worldwide should and must welcome - and he already welcomed - the signing memorandum of understanding to start the negotiation to end the war and to bring the peace to the Middle East again," he added.

On Palestine's stand, he said, "The Palestinian question is the root of the Middle East crisis... And without tackling this issue, as also said by the Egyptian President, we will not be able to bring peace in the Middle East... Hopefully, with the signing of this MoU, the Palestinian file, which was shelved for the last 92 days, will be reopened."

On President Trump's plan, he said that the plan only presented a comprehensive plan for ending the conflict in Gaza.

"He only presented a comprehensive plan for ending the conflict in Gaza, which is not a peace plan at all... We cannot talk about peace plan and peace board while one of its member is the fugitive from justice - the Israeli prime minister... the one who launched a war against Iran and Lebanon and many other places... The other issue why we cannot talk about Gaza while separating the other part of the Palestinian territory, which is the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. It's important to tackle the Palestinian territory as one territory and one integrity... This is an international law war... and no one should be above it, including Israel, which should stop behaving like a grumpy and spoiled teenager," he said.

He also said, "The European continent has imposed more than 30,000 different type of sanctions against Russia in the last 4 years, but zero sanctions against Israel after killing more than 37,000 Palestinians and destroying Gaza financially... This is the hypocrisy and the double standard should be stopped... It's the exact time to dismantle the Israeli occupation project in the occupied Palestinian territory." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)