New York, Oct 7 (AP) President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump's lawyers can appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Also Read | Russia Successful Test New Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile on Vladimir Putin’s 68th Birthday.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr issued to Trump's accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

Also Read | China Under Pressure to Cancel its Huge Debt to Coronavirus-Hit Poor Countries: Report.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)