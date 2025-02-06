Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 6 (ANI): Argentina has announced it will leave World Health Organization (WHO). Argentina's presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni made the announcement regarding the decision, CNN reported.

While addressing a news conference, Adorni said, "President (Javier) Milei instructed (foreign minister) Gerardo Werthein to withdraw Argentina's participation in the World Health Organization."

Also Read | DeepSeek AI To Be Blocked by Finance Ministry of South Korea Amid Data Collection Concerns.

"We Argentinians will not allow an international organization to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health," he added.

Manuel Adorni attributed Argentina's decision to "profound differences regarding... health management, especially during the pandemic that... led us to the longest lockdown in human history and a lack of independence in the face of the political influence of some states," CNN reported.

Also Read | Rahim Al-Hussaini Named New Aga Khan, Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims, Following His Father Karim Al-Hussaini's Death.

The announcement comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, announcing the withdrawal of the US from WHO.

In a statement issued later, Argentina's presidential office accused WHO of causing economic damage during the COVID-19 pandemic by "(promoting) endless quarantines."

The statement reads, "It is urgent to rethink from the international community why supranational organizations exist, funded by all, that do not meet the objectives for which they were created, engage in international politics, and seek to impose themselves above member countries."

WHO works in Argentina. However, Adorni said Argentina did not receive finance from WHO for health management. He said, "Therefore, this measure... does not represent a loss of funds for the country nor does it affect the quality of services."

He claimed Argentina's withdrawal from WHO would give "greater flexibility to implement policies" in Argentina's interests and "greater availability of resources." He further said, "It reaffirms our path towards a country with sovereignty also in health matters," CNN reported.

Earlier in January, US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second term in office announced he planned to withdraw the United States from the global health agency.

Trump, who is considered an ideological ally by Milei, criticised WHO in his executive order on January, said its "mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states," were reasons for the US withdrawal from the global health agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed regret over the United States' announcement to withdraw from the global health agency and emphasised the importance of WHO in safeguarding the health and security of people worldwide, including Americans. However, the agency does hope that the United States will reconsider its decision and looks forward to engaging in "constructive dialogue" to maintain the partnership between the US and the agency for the health and well-being of millions around the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)