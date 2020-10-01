Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 14,392 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 751,001, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 13,477 new COVID-19 cases and 406 fatalities.

"Today, 14,392 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 751,001," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 419 to 16,937 people within the same period of time.

The number of recovered patients has reached 594,645, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 33.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

