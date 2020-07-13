Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Argentina has surpassed 100,000 according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

"Today, 2,657 coronavirus cases were registered and the total number of cases stands at 100,166," the ministry said on Sunday.

Also Read | Mexico Becomes Country With Fourth Most Deaths Due to COVID-19, Surpasses Italy : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

More than 700 people are in intensive care. Argentina's coronavirus death toll stands at 1,845.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Argentina, where lockdown measures have been in effect since March. Earlier this week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 80,000.

Also Read | Pune Reports 1,088 New COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

At the end of last month, lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires were tightened amid a rise in infections. The new restrictions, which came into force on July 1, will last until July 17, according to President Alberto Fernandez.

In neighbouring Brazil, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at over 1.8 million while the COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 72,000. Brazil is second in the world in the global case and death toll count, after the United States.

Argentina has introduced one of the toughest travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, banning commercial flights until September 1. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)