Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Tuesday registered a record number of new COVID-19 cases, after 20,870 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,428,029, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported 163 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,634.

A total of 2,164,045 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 207,350 cases remain active, it said.

Since the vaccination program began in December, 699,598 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while another 3,816,236 have received the first jab. The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

