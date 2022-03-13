Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Argentine Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 2,986 new cases and 71 deaths from COVID-19, raising its total caseload to 8,970,196 and national death toll to 127,122.

A total of 8,769,953 people have recovered from the disease, and there are currently 73,121 active cases of the disease, with 738 patients hospitalized in intensive care units, whose occupancy at the national level is 38.1 percent.

The province of Buenos Aires, the most populous in the country, has registered the highest number of infections with 3,511,644 cases, followed by the autonomous city of Buenos Aires with 1,006,039, and the province of Cordoba with 960,978.

As of Saturday, Argentina had administered 94,928,629 vaccine doses against the disease, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor. (ANI/Xinhua)

