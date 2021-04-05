Buenos Aires (Argentina), April 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 9,955 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,393,492, according to the country's ministry of health.

The ministry also reported 93 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,199.

A total of 2,140,480 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 196,813 cases remain active, it said.

Since the vaccination program began in December 2020, 684,366 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while another 3,567,150 have received the first jab.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

