Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 02 (ANI/Xinhua): The Argentine Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 6,609 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,173,533.

The ministry said 138 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 31,140.

Also Read | Typhoon Goni: 10 Dead, Over 390,000 Displaced in Philippines.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 550,939 cases or 46.95 percent of the national total, is the most affected district.

Argentina registered its first COVID-19 case on March 3. The country has extended its isolation and social distancing measures until Nov. 8. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Turkey’s Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 62, Total 940 People Wounded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)