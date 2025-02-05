Buenos Aires, Feb 5 (AP) President Javier Milei has ordered Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organisation due to profound differences with the UN agency, a presidential spokesperson said Wednesday.

Milei's action echoes that of his ally, US President Donald Trump, who began the process of pulling the United States out of WHO with an executive order on his first day back in office on January 21.

Argentina's decision is based on “profound differences in health management, especially during the (COVID19) pandemic,” spokesperson Manuel Adorni said at a news conference in Buenos Aires. (AP)

