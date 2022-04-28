Kabul [Afghanistan], April 28 (ANI): Afghanistan flag carrier airline Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed flights from Kabul-Moscow after nearly one year of suspension, local media reported.

"Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed flights to Moscow after nearly one year of suspension with flights from Kabul to Moscow each Monday and return flights each Tuesday," TOLOnews reported citing the Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Visits LoC, Lauds Combat Readiness of Troops.

"The previous government had some problems in flights with Moscow, and therefore the flights were suspended," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesperson for the ministry.

This comes as tourism companies complain of a collapse in business. They called the resumption of flights effective for the Afghan economy.

Also Read | China Concerned Over Falling Birth Rate Amid Decline in Marriage Registrations.

"The people are facing a lot of problems. If the flights are resumed, it is clear that they will help the economic condition of the people," TOLOnews quoted Suhrab, head of a tourism company as saying.

The economists believe that the resumption of flights will bring more opportunities for transit and trade for Afghanistan.

"Direct flights can save the time of passengers. The flights can be effective in transportation, and cause an upsurge in trade and transit," TOLOnews quoted Shakir Yaqobi, an economist as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)