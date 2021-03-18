New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Arindam Bagchi will be the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources said.

Bagchi is a 1995 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

He will replace Anurag Srivastava. Sources said Srivastava will be the next Joint Secretary (North).

Bagchi has served as India's Ambassador to Croatia and India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

