Strasbourg [France], September 28 (ANI): Armenia on Sunday (local time) lodged a request with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to take action against Azerbaijan to halt military operations targeting civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh, the country's representative at the court said.

"The Republic of Armenia has lodged a request with the ECHR to apply interim measure under Rule 39 of the Rules of the Court: To cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh," Sputnik quoted a post on the Facebook page of the Representative of Armenia.

"To stop indiscriminate attacks. To stop targeting civilian population, civilian objects and settlements," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, heavy fighting between the forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out on Sunday in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh region.

According to Al Jazeera, Armenia has declared martial law and ordered its military to mobilise after a major "flare-up in violence" with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed region.

After heavy firing that broke out between the two countries, they both blamed each other for the escalation that led to casualties. Armenia accused the neighbour Azerbaijan "of hurting civilian settlements" in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is recognised as a part of Azerbaijan internationally but controlled by Armenian forces. (ANI)

