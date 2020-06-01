World News | Armenian PM, Family Test COVID-19 Positive

World. (File Image)

Yerevan [Armenia], June 1 (ANI): Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that he and his family have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Pashinyan, in a videotaped statement posted in his Facebook account, said that he had taken the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure ahead of his planned visit to military positions in the country, reported Voice of America.

After getting the confirmation report, Pashinyan said that he would continue working from home.

Armenian authorities had declared a state of emergency in mid-March.

There are 9,492 confirmed cases and 139 coronavirus-related deaths in Armenia as of Monday, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

