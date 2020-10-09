Yerevan [Armenia], October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the TV5Monde broadcaster in an interview he hopes that France will recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh.

"I can openly say that expect the French president and France to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh]," Pashinyan said on Thursday.

From the prime minister's point of view, the current escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh may result in a significant humanitarian crisis, as well as the rise of terrorism in the South Caucasus.

"And of course, this is a direct threat to the global security, given the factor and policy of Turkey," Pashinyan said, as quoted by his press service.

The prime minister added that Armenia, the Armenian people and the Republic of Artsakh were satisfied with the French position on the current escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The large-scale hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27 when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Most countries, including Russia and France, have called on the warring parties to cease fire and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means. (ANI/Sputnik)

