New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, is all set to embark on visit to Uzbekistan from April 15-18, marking a significant step in bolstering the defence cooperation between India and Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Defence said.

General Pande's meetings are planned with Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan; Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Burkhanov Ahmed Jamalovich, the Deputy Minister and Chief of Air and Air Defence Forces.

These dialogues are pivotal in fostering stronger military cooperation between the forces of two nations.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Armed Forces Museum, followed by a tour of the Hast Imam Ensemble, offering insights into the rich military history and achievements of Uzbekistan.

"On April 16, the COAS will pay homage to Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, by laying a wreath at his monument. Thereafter, he will visit Victory Park, commemorating Uzbekistan's contributions and sacrifices in the Second World War. The engagements on the day will encompass a visit to the Centre for Innovative Technologies LLC, where the COAS will get an insight into initiatives being undertaken by the Republic of Uzbekistan in defence technology and innovations," the Defence Ministry release read.

General Pande will thereafter visit the Uzbekistan Armed Forces Academy and inaugurate IT lab at the academy, established with India's assistance.

Travelling to Samarkand on April 17, General Pande will meet Commander of the Central Military District.

"The visit will culminate in Termez, on April 18, 2024, where the COAS is also scheduled to witness the Joint Exercise DUSTLIK between the armed forces of India and Uzbekistan, highlighting the interoperability and camaraderie developed between the two countries. He will also visit the Termez Museum and the historical monuments of the Surkhandarya Region, beholding a first-hand account of Uzbekistan's glorious past and cultural landscapes," the release read.

The visit by the chief of Army staff aims at strengthening military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan and exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations. (ANI)

