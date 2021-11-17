Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI): Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters, wherein he was briefed by the Israeli forces on multi-domain concept and force build-up.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Israel Defence Forces #IDF Headquarters & was given a nuanced brief on Multi-Domain Concept & Force Build Up. #COAS also witnessed a technical demonstration by #IDF & exchanged token of appreciation," informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a tweet.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Arrest Man for Selling At Least 130 Women in Northern Jawzian Province.

The COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations.

General Naravane, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel on Monday, received the country's guard of honour. He also paid a visit to the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces later in the day, where he was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.

Also Read | China Hits Out at Cryptocurrency Mining Again, Calls It ‘Extremely Harmful’.

The Army Chief on Tuesday visited the northern border of the country, wherein he was briefed by the Israeli forces on terrain and border management.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)