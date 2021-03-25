Washington DC [US], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): About 300 migrant children currently held in US federal care facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the news website Axios reported on Wednesday citing the Department of Health and Human Services sources.

The migrant children infected with the coronavirus are in isolation at the care facilities and only account for about 3 percent of the total number of migrant children in US custody, the report said.

Since March 2020, 38,932 tests have been conducted on migrants and 2,897 came out positive, the report added.

About 11,500 migrant children are presently held in US federal care facilities, according to the report. (ANI/Sputnik)

