NSA Ajit Doval, UK PM Rishi Sunak and UK NSA Tim Barrow. (Photo Order: From Left to right)

London [UK], February 4 (ANI): As a special gesture, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will join the National Security Advisor (NSA) Dialogue 'for a while' between Ajit Doval and Tim Barrow in London.

The High Commission of India in London tweeted and informed about the same and said that the governments of both countries value strengthening strategic partnerships in trade, defence, Science and Technology.

"A special gesture by PM @rishisunak to join for a while NSA dialogue btwn Sir Tim Barrow & Mr Doval at @cabinetofficeuk. Deeply value PM's assurance of his Govts full support to deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, S&T. Look forward to visit of Sir Tim to soon," the High Commission of India in London tweeted.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in London, sources said. In September 2022, Tim Barrow was chosen to serve as the National Security Adviser of the UK.

