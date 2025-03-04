New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Ashish Sinha, presently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia, the Ministry announced.

Sinha is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 2005 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 4: Rohan Bopanna, Catherine O’Hara, Park Min-young and Kevin O’Brien - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 4.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Ashish Sinha (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia."

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

Also Read | Microchip Technology Layoffs: US-Based Semiconductor Company To Lay Off 2,000 Employees, Shut Down Manufacturing Facility Amid Slow Demand From Automotive Industry.

India has "long-standing historical links" with Estonia. India recognised the Republic of Estonia on September 9, 1991, and diplomatic ties between the two nations were established on December 2 of the same year. Since then, bilateral relations between India and Estonia have continued to be cordial and friendly.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Estonia's President Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. The two leaders discussed ways to boost ties in sectors such as trade, technology, culture, and more.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very productive meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. India's ties with Estonia are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)