Tokyo, Sep 25 (AP) Asian shares advanced Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.

Despite signs of a global economic rebound in the third quarter, worries remain the upturn may be running out of steam.

Also Read | UNGA 2020 General Debate: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Speech, Spectacle in Manhattan Turns Spotlight on Art of Pre-Recorded 15 Minute Pitch.

House Democrats said they are paring back their proposal for a new stimulus package in an attempt to jump-start negotiations with the Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have said the government's top priority should be to provide affordable loans to small businesses and further support for millions of Americans still unemployed.

Also Read | IMF Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Says It’s An Important Initiative.

Paralyzing partisanship has prevented a Congressional renewal of aid, and the recent vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg deepened the divide.

The renewed optimism that the biggest economy might get another boost carried over into Friday's trading.

“This stimulus deal needs to go through," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

“With the risks building up everywhere you look, it doesn't seem to be a great time to be trying to pick the bottom of equity markets, but a stimulus relief bill will go a long way to nudging the market along."

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.6per cent to 23,219.41. Australia's S&P/ASS 200 gained 1.3 per cent to 5,954.00, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.5 per cent at 2,283.47.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4 per cent to 23,394.24, and the Shanghai Composite edged less than 0.1 per cent higher to 3,224.84.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 3,246.59 after swinging between a loss of 0.9 per cent and a gain of 1.3 per cent.

The market's momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently, often changing direction by the hour.

The U.S. presidential election is a big factor, particularly after President Donald Trump's refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost, and rising tensions between the United States and China.

Adding to the uncertainty is the question of how soon drugmakers will be able to develop a coronavirus vaccine to stem future waves of outbreaks.

“We're focused on the strategic and the long-term, rather than the day-to-day, because it's going to be volatile between now and the election,” said George Rusnak, head of investment strategy at Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent to 26,815.44. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4 per cent to 10,672.27. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks inched up less than 0.1 per cent, to 1,451.82.

Thursday's headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, worse than economists had expected.

Layered on top of all the myriad concerns is the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening counts around the world could lead to more business restrictions.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 12 cents to USD 40.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 10 cents to USD 42.04 a barrel.

The dollar was trading at 105.48 Japanese yen, virtually unchanged from 105.47 yen Thursday. The euro cost USD 1.1666, up slightly from USD 1.1639. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)