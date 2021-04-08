Bangkok, Apr 8 (AP) Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a mixed close on Wall Street, where gains for several Big Tech stocks nudged the S&P 500 to a second record high in three days.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.4 per cent to 29,610.20 as a resurgence in coronavirus cases undermined confidence in a recovery from the pandemic.

But other regional markets advanced. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9 per cent to 28,917.55. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1 per cent higher to 3,142.68.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1 per cent to 6,994.00. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.2 per cent to 3,486.19.

Tokyo reported 555 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the country confirmed 3,000 new cases, raising the possibility of renewed efforts to curb outbreaks.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P 500 inched up 0.1 per cent to 4,079.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 per cent to 33,446.26. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 per cent to 13,688.84. The S&P 500 and Dow each set record highs on Monday.

Small company stocks, which have been outgaining the broader market this year, took the brunt of the selling.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 1.6 per cent, to 2,223.05. The index is up 12.6 per cent so far this year, while the S&P 500, which tracks large companies, is up 8.6 per cent.

The broader market has been mostly subdued this week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery.

Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns.

Analysts expect the economy to recover this year, but they also anticipate the market remain choppy as investors shift money to companies and industries that stand to benefit as the pandemic eases. (AP)

