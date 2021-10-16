Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) Nepal reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record low in comparison to the last few months, taking the national tally to 804,652 cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

There are 12,598 active coronavirus cases across the country. During the last 24 hours, 845 people recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Kompasu Kills 22 in Philippines So Far, 16 Missing.

The Ministry of Health and Population said only one coronavirus-related death was reported during this period, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,278.

Also Read | US: Four People Injured in Shooting Outside Stadium in Alabama.

Of the total cases so far, 780,776 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Saturday's daily COVID-19 infection case count is the least in the last 12 months, compared to the figures of May this year when the daily case count was hovering upwards of 9,000 -- a massive number for a population of just 2.9 crore people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)