World News | At G7, Brazilian President Calls for Respect of Sovereignty in Global Fight Against Crime

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 17 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday called for a coordinated global response to organised crime that respects national sovereignty, while urging world leaders to address widening inequality and reform international development frameworks during an expanded G7 meeting in Évian, France.

Speaking during the session titled "Establishing New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity," Lula said the fight against transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering and arms smuggling must be linked to the broader global development agenda. He argued that organised crime drains resources that should be invested in essential services, including education, healthcare and infrastructure.

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Lula welcomed the G7 Leaders' Declaration on Combating Drug Trafficking but stressed that narcotics-related crimes cannot be addressed in isolation. "But the fight against drug trafficking cannot be separated from other illegal activities such as money laundering and arms trafficking," he said. The Brazilian leader also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and institutions such as INTERPOL in tracking criminal networks and illicit assets, as reported by Brasil 247.

The president used the platform to criticise rising protectionism and unilateralism, warning that such approaches fail to address complex global challenges. He argued that economic inequality between developed and developing nations continues to widen and said the world is moving away from the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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Lula noted that an estimated US$4 trillion annually is required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and called for climate finance to be expanded to at least US$1.3 trillion. He also pointed to declining international aid, citing reductions in funding for organisations such as the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Highlighting Brazil's initiatives, including the Tropical Forests Forever Fund and the Global Alliance Against Hunger, Lula advocated greater access to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies for developing countries. He also argued that nations rich in critical minerals should benefit from industrialisation, technology transfer and value-added production rather than remaining suppliers of raw materials. (ANI)

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