Corning, Jun 20 (AP) Authorities say a church bus collided with another vehicle on a northeastern Arkansas highway, injuring at least 11 people.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told television station KAIT that at least some of the injuries are reportedly serious.

He said the crash happened along Highway 67 north of Corning.

Corning is near Arkansas' border with Missouri and about 273 kilometers northeast of Little Rock. (AP)

