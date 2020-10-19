Minsk [Belarus], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus' non-governmental human rights centre Viasna reported that at least 140 people have been detained across the country in the 10th consecutive Sunday of mass opposition rallies.

According to an updated list of detainees' names on the centre's website, 150 people have been taken in by police at unauthorised anti-government demonstrations as of 8:45 pm local time (17:45 GMT). A vast majority of the detentions took place in the capital city of Minsk.

Later on Sunday, Viasna reported that at least 194 people were detained during the unauthorized protests held across Belarus throughout the day.

Opposition-minded citizens have taken to the streets every weekend since the disputed August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term. The opposition claimed the results were fabricated and that underdog Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the vote.

Telecommunications operator A1 on Sunday said that it was ordered by security services to decrease the quality of the internet provided to capital Minsk for "national security purposes." (ANI/Sputnik)

