Khartoum [Sudan], April 18 (ANI): At least 180 civilians have been killed while more than 1,800 civilians and combatants were injured in fighting between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force, according to the United Nations envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, The New York Times reported.

According to NYT, the fighting has left many of the five million residents of the capital, Khartoum, stranded at home without electricity or water as they marked the last few days of Ramzan, the Muslim holy month when many fast daily from dawn until dusk.

Overwhelmed medical facilities have been targeted including a major medical centre northeast of Khartoum that was shelled, evacuated and shut down. More than a dozen hospitals have shuttered, according to NYT.

The European Union's ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, was assaulted in his residency in Khartoum on Monday afternoon, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said on Twitter.

It was not immediately known who attacked him, but a spokeswoman for the bloc said the ambassador was "fine."

It was still not clear who, if anyone, was in control of the country. The clashes, which erupted on Saturday, have pitted a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces against the Sudanese Army, a longstanding rivalry between Sudan's two top generals who have been vying for dominance, according to NYT.

The Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians.

"In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance," read the MEA press release.

The ministry further shared the Coordinates of the Control Room, e-mail and gave the phone numbers for divulging information about the Indians who are stuck in Sudan.

"Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free) +91-11-23012113; +91-11-23014104; +91-11-23017905; Mobile: +91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in," shared the release. (ANI)

