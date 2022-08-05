Gaza City, Aug 5 (AP) Israel's Kan TV showed at least two rockets fired from Gaza being intercepted as air raid sirens went off in central and southern Israel.

The rocket fire came after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday.

The Israeli military said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group after an imminent threat led to days of road closures around the isolated territory. Palestinian officials say at least 10 people were killed including a senior militant and a five-year-old girl.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid says Israel has “zero tolerance” for attacks from Gaza but “no interest” in broader battle.

Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have fought four wars in the last 15 years. (AP)

